Kuwait City, May 4: In order to help India in its fight against COVID-19, the Kuwait government has gifted medical supplies to the country including ISO cryogenic tanks of 40 MT liquid medical oxygen. INS Kolkata on Tuesday arrived at Shuwaikh Port, Kuwait for the shipment of medical supplies gifted by the Kuwait government.

"INS Kolkata arrives at Shuwaikh Port, Kuwait for shipment of ISO cryogenic tanks of liquid medical oxygen (40 MT) gifted by Government of State of Kuwait and 500 Oxygen cylinders & 4 Oxygen concentrators arranged by the Indian community in the collective fight against Covid-19," India in Kuwait wrote in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, a shipment of 282 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical supplies from Kuwaiti reached India. Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson, the Ministry of External Affairs expressed gratitude to Kuwait for this gesture and said it would deepen ties of friendship between the two countries. Kuwait Bars Unvaccinated Citizens From Travelling Abroad From May 22.

India is witnessing a second wave of coronavirus that resulted in increased demand for medical oxygen, beds in hospitals and life-saving drugs. The country had reported 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year. The cumulative count of the COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,87,62,976, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

