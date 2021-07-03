Kuwait City [Kuwait], July 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Kuwait registered on Friday 1,895 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total infections in the country to 360,406, the Kuwaiti Health Ministry said.

The ministry also announced 16 more fatalities, taking the death toll from the virus in Kuwait to 1,995, while the tally of recoveries rose by 1,775 to 339,604.

A total of 18,807 COVID-19 patients were receiving treatment, including 296 in the intensive care units, it said.

Abdullah Al-Sanad, the spokesman of the ministry, urged on Friday people in the country to abide by health precautions and follow social distancing rules to stop the spread of the coronavirus. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)