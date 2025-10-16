Kyoto [Japan], October 16 (ANI): Kyoto University of Advanced Science (KUAS) has launched in 2019 after reforming of Kyoto Gakuen University. It is steered by the President of KUAS, Masafumi Maeda, and the Board Chairman, Shigenobu Nagamori.

He is the chairman of the NIDEC global motor product company and has big fame of business executive with strong leadership.

Also Read | Nestle Layoffs: Swiss Food and Beverage Giant To Cut 16,000 Jobs Over Next 2 Years Globally.

President Maeda has been a good friend and advisor of Nagamori and looks back on the conversation with Nagamori, " Nagamori needs more aggressive young workers with flexible responding ability, contribution to group work, English communication ability and so on. It is the reason to launch KUAS."

President Maeda inaugurated in 2019 to realize ideal of Nagamori putting importance to raise EQ=Emotional Intelligent Quotient of students.

Also Read | Nestle Layoffs: FMCG Giant To Cut 16,000 Jobs Globally Over Next 2 Years; Know Who Will Be Affected as CEO Philipp Navratil Says ‘Nestle Needs To Change Faster’.

The characteristic of KUAS education is all English education and the Capstone Project. It is an alternative to a graduation thesis. 5 students constitute 1 team, inviting a mentor from a private industrial company who is an expert in a specific industrial theme.

It aims to cultivate the adaptability of the real industrial scene. The cooperative company to dispatch a mentor increased from 15 to 150 companies.

In September newcomers of oversea students entered to KUAS. Out of 300 foreign students, 50 students came from India, 40 students from Bangladesh, and 30 students from Pakistan. Those foreign students belong to the Faculty of Economics and Business Administration, Bioenvironmental Science, Engineering and so on. KUAS prepares an English application sheet and all English class education. They are strong points comparing to other universities.

President Maeda has the qualification of Doctor Engineering of Tokyo University. Based on his rich experience he declares" Usually advanced science changes to obsolescent. We should keep basic ability to discover advancing science." His principle will be absorbed by students including foreigners. It will make global industry and academy more brilliant.

Indian student Singh Abbhiraj

He is the first overseas student of Engineering. In September after graduate from university he entered to graduate school to study about micro nanometer material's strength. He is positive to work in Japan utilizing fluent Japanese conversation.

Bangladesh student Afiq Ahmed

He is a 4th grade student of Engineering. He studies about superconductor engineering. He admires Japan's charm, safe society, rule observance, attractive culture and so on. And he express gratitude to mentor and supervisor of engineering experiment because of English conversation. Japanese speaking ability is not enough but he declared to study Japanese conversation to get job of Japanese companies. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)