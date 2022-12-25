Lahore (Pakistan), December 25(ANI): The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore court granted interim bail to Suleman Shehbaz in the money laundering case until January 7 and directed that he be included in the investigation of the money laundering case against him, reported The News International.

The court also ordered him to continue joining the investigation. The bail was granted against a surety of Rs 5 lakh.

Suleman Shehbaz had filed a bail plea in the court naming FIA and investigation officers as parties. Suleman stated in the application that the court needed to fulfill legal procedures before declaring him an absconder, reported Geo News.

Suleman argued that the FIA named him in the money laundering case without any baselessly, adding that he did not receive any notices of court hearings and was declared an absconder without information.

Amid the hearing, the judge demanded Suleman's CNIC, to which he said he did not have it now; however, he ensured that he would bring it to the next hearing, reported The News International.

The court said they needed the CNIC today and that everyone should always have their CNICs with them. Later, the court granted him interim bail until January 7.

The PM's son ended his self-exile last month and announced he would face the cases against himself.An accountability court declared Suleman a proclaimed offender in October 2019.

The orders came after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor told the court that the suspect had failed to appear before the anti-graft body despite being summoned several times in connection with an inquiry into money laundering and possession of assets beyond known sources of income. (ANI)

