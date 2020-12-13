Lahore [Pakistan], December 13 (ANI): Punjab's Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has asked the Lahore police to file a case against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) activists for breaking locks of Minar-e-Pakistan, hours before opposition parties under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) are scheduled to hold an anti-government rally in Lahore.

According to a report by ARY News, a request has been submitted with the police said that the PML-N activists forcefully entered the Minar-e-Pakistan through gate 5 after breaking the locks.

"They carried the vehicle laden with equipment needed to prepare the stage," the application read.

It further blamed the PLM-N activists for "torturing and threatening the PHA staffers".

"We have so far filed applications and no case has been registered against them yet," said Hafiz Zeeshan, PHA Vice-Chairman.

Earlier, Imran Khan had warned the opposition that police cases will be lodged against organisers.

In an interview to a private news channel, the premier said the government has decided against allowing the Opposition to hold the public gathering, Geo News reported. "We will file FIRs against everyone -- from the kursi wala to the sound system handlers but won't stop them [Opposition leaders] from going there," he had said. (ANI)

