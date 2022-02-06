New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Afghanistan's Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay on Sunday expressed grief over the passing away of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Mamundzay described Lata Mangeshkar as "Queen of Melody" and said that the legendary singer would be remembered for her lasting legacy for generations to come.

"Saddened by the tragic death of Lata Mangeshkar one of India's greatest playback singers for over seven-decades. As the Queen of Melody, her songs spanned every genre and connected cultures through music. She would be remembered for her lasting legacy for generations to come," Mamundzay tweeted.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years. The megastar had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Though having recovered from COVID, she was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the demise of the legendary singer and said that she left a void in our nation that cannot be filled. (ANI)

