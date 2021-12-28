Moscow [Russia], December 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that the government should consider expanding the number of regions accepting compatriots moving from abroad and reduce the number of "unmotivated" rejections of resettlement applications.

"We must set the goal of eliminating unmotivated rejections and consider expanding the list of priority resettlement areas. Now, there is a particularly acute problem of attracting our citizens and future potential citizens of the Russian Federation to the regions of Eastern Siberia," Lavrov said at the first meeting of the United Russia commission for international cooperation and support of compatriots abroad.

Also Read | Celebrate New Year's Eve 2021 in New York City: All You Need To Know About the Events That Will Occur on the Streets of NYC!.

Another task at hand is to upgrade the set of criteria of resettlement applicants in regional resettlement schemes, the minister went on, criticizing the "personal control" of regional heads over those in charge of the program. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)