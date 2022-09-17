New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Leading an Indian delegation for the High-Level Week at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay his official visit to the United States of America starting from Sunday.

Jaishankar will be in the US on September 18-28. The theme of the 77th UNGA is "A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges", according to an official statement on Saturday.

In keeping with India's strong commitment to reformed multilateralism, Jaishankar will be hosting a Ministerial meeting of the G4 (India, Brazil, Japan, Germany), as well as participating at the High-Level Meeting of the L.69 Group on "Reinvigorating Multilateralism and Achieving Comprehensive Reform of the UN Security Council", the MEA statement read.

The L.69 Group consists of developing countries from Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean and Small Island Developing States, focused on reforms of the UN Security Council.

On September 24, the External Affairs Minister would be addressing a special event "India@75: Showcasing India UN Partnership in Action" to commemorate and showcase Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which would highlight India's development journey and its contributions to South-South Cooperation.

The event is expected to be addressed by the President of the 77th UNGA, along with Foreign Ministers of several member states, and the UNDP Administrator.

During the visit, Jaishankar would also be participating in plurilateral meetings of the Quad, IBSA, BRICS, India - Presidency Pro Tempore CELAC, India-CARICOM and other trilateral formats, such as India-France-Australia, India-France-UAE and India-Indonesia-Australia.

He will also have bilateral meetings with Foreign Ministers of the G20 and UNSC member states, amongst others.

In the forenoon of September 24, the Minister's address at the High-Level Session of the 77th United Nations General Assembly is scheduled, as per MEA.

Apart from it, Jaishankar will also be meeting with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the President of the 77th session General Assembly Csaba Korosi.

Upon completion of the 77th UNGA-related engagements, EAM will visit Washington DC from September 25-28 for bilateral meetings with US interlocutors. His program includes inter alia, discussions with his counterpart Secretary of State Antony Blinken, senior members of the US Administration, US business leaders, a round-table focused on S&T and interaction with the Indian Diaspora.

Jaishankar's visit would enable a high-level review of the multifaceted bilateral agenda and strengthen cooperation on regional and global issues to further consolidate the India-US strategic partnership. (ANI)

