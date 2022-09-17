Mumbai, September 17: The United States is one of the most developed countries in the world and so is its defence system including the army, navy, and air force. Tomorrow, September 18, will be marked as the US Air Force Day.

Every year, September 18 is celebrated as the US Air Force Day to commemorate the establishment of The United States Air Force. Did you know that the US Air Force became a separate branch of the Armed Forces on September 18, 1947? US Air Force Tests Nuclear-Capable Long-Range Missile Amid Global Tension

Date and Significance of the US Air Force:

The US Military first established the Signal Corps as the first aeronautical force in the United States. Back in the day, the air force which was then known as the Signal Corps provided visual communications and torchlight via aerial balloons during the Civil War. However, even back then they hadn't officially become a part of the Army until 1863. The creation of the Signal Corps paved the way for more aeronautical training and study. US Air Force's Plane Carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan Becomes World's Most Tracked Flight

Since then, the Signals Corps has undergone many names including the Air Service of the US Army, the Air Corps, and the Army Air Force among others. Finally, in 1947, the Signals Corps received a formal name when then President Harry S. Truman signed the National Security Act thereby establishing the United States Air Force as a separate branch of the US military.

US Air Force Day Date Confusion?

While Air Force Day is celebrated on September 18 every year, the last time Air Force Day was observed on August 1, 1949. On September 18, 1947, the US Air Force became a separate branch of the US military. However, the fact that the U.S. Air Force was established in 1947 leaves many confused. So, didn't the United States use the air force during World War II and even before that?

Well, the US military did use air power but it was a branch under the US Army which was responsible for undertaking flying missions, courtesy of the Army Signal Corps. From Union Army Army Balloon Corps, Army Signal Corps, and Army Air Service to Army Air Forces and finally the US Air Force, the signal corps has seen a long transition.

US Armed Forces Day

After the formation of the US Air Force on September 18, 1947, thanks to the passing of the National Security Act of 1947, the very first Secretary of the Air Force took office the same day. Surprisingly, the last Air Force Day was celebrated in 1949, when President Truman led an effort to bring a variety of military recognition days such as Marine Corps Day, Navy Day, and Army Day into a single national observance day.

However, Air Force Day went into oblivion after Secretary of Defense Louis Johnson on August 21, 1949, announced Armed Forces Day, which celebrates all branches of the US military. The US Armed Forces Day is celebrated every year on the third Saturday in May.

