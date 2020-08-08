Beirut, Aug 7 (AP) Lebanon's state news agency says the chief of the customs department has been questioned by a judge over this week's deadly blast in Beirut, after which the judge placed him under arrest.

The agency says investigative Judge Ghassan Khoury decided Badri Daher should remain in custody after questioning him for five hours on Friday. Sixteen other port officials and staffers are also under arrest.

Also Read | 'Deeply Saddened to Hear About Accident of Air India Express Flight IX1344 Upon Landing at Kozhikode Airport', Says International Air Transport Association: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 7, 2020.

The National News Agency gave no further details about the arrest, three days after large amounts of ammonium nitrate exploded at Beirut's port. The explosion killed 154 people, wounded more than 5,000 and caused wide destruction.

Daher told The Associated Press on Thursday that he and his predecessor sent six letters, the last of which was in 2017, to a judge, warning repeatedly that the huge stockpile of ammonium nitrate stored in the port was a danger.

Also Read | India Makes Veiled Attack on Pakistan at UNSC Over Cross Border Terrorism, Raises Issue of Dawood Ibrahim.

They had asked judicial officials for a ruling on a way to remove it. Daher said it was his duty to “alert” authorities of the dangers but that is the most he could do. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)