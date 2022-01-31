Islamabad [Pakistan], January 31 (ANI): Local journalist, Murtaza Shar, was gunned down on Sunday in the Sanghar district of Sindh province, local media reported.

According to police, the unknown assailants, who were on a motorcycle, opened fire on local journalist, Murtaza Shar, in the Jhol area of Sanghar district, ARY News reported.

He suffered injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment. The attackers fled the scene.

Police have termed the killing of a journalist as a result of an old enmity and have arrested prime suspect Ali Nawaz Shar. The police also recovered a weapon from his possession, ARY News reported.

A further investigation into the incident is underway, said the police.

Meanwhile, last week, local journalist, Hasnain Shah was shot dead outside Lahore Press Club (LPC) inciting condemnation from media persons across the spectrum.

Hasnain was a crime reporter on a private TV channel and also a member of the LPC. (ANI)

