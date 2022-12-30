Muzaffarabad [PoK], December 30 (ANI): Human rights activist and chairman of United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) Shaukat Ali Kashmiri has raised concerns over the deprivation of basic rights of people in Gilgit Baltistan.

Taking a sharp dig at Pakistan, the rights activist said that Gilgit Baltistan is part of the former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan's policy is weaved in a manner to deprive people of their fundamental rights and propagation against Indian involvement.

Pakistani is a country that always used religious sentiments, he added.

"Gilgit Baltistan is part of the former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir and people are deprived of basic rights. It's Pakistani policy and fashioned to deprive people and propagation against Indian involvement. Pakistani is a country that always used religious sentiments," Shaukat Ali Kashmiri wrote on Twitter.

Atrocities against the PoK residents are common in the region. The people in PoK are denied basic rights and they have been facing numerous challenges like high inflation, poor education and health facilities.Whenever they raise their voice for their fundamental rights, the security agencies use brutal force to muzzle dissent.

Shaukat Kashmiri, who hails from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), said earlier in August that his people have faced the worst kind of discrimination since 1948. He said gross human rights violations are committed by security agencies.

Earlier, Shaukat Kashmiri had said the new regime in Pakistan has inherited the legacy of the economic and political mess left behind by Imran Khan.

Kashmiri activists have time and again knocked on the door of the international community to intervene in the rapidly worsening human rights situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. (ANI)

The United Kashmir People's National Party is protesting all over the world against the tribal invasion, looting, and massacre of state residents on October 22, 1947, which is the basis for the partition of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Demonstrations are being held worldwide, including the capital Muzaffarabad, in Europe, Britain, the United States and North America.

The tribal invasion of October 22, known as Operation Gulmarg, resulted in the death of thousands of innocent people and changed the course of Jammu and Kashmir's history. (ANI)

