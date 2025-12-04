São Paulo [Brazil], December 4 (ANI): President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva voiced deep unease about the prospect of US military intervention in Venezuela during a recent phone call with US President Donald Trump, according to Brazilian daily O Estado de S Paulo, as reported by Brasil 247.

The report, later confirmed by Brasil 247 through a source with knowledge of the exchange, says Lula once again advocated a diplomatic, negotiated path to resolve the standoff between Washington and Caracas, a stance he has repeatedly emphasised in recent months.

Also Read | ‘Govt Doesn’t Want Opposition To Meet Foreign Dignitaries’, Says Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi Ahead of Vladimir Putin’s Visit; Calls PM Narendra Modi and MEA ‘Insecure’ (Watch Video).

According to Brasil 247, in the discussion, Lula warned that any form of military operation could unleash serious "collateral effects", including destabilisation across the region, a worsening humanitarian situation, increased flows of migrants, and even the possibility of civil conflict. He pointed out that such consequences would inevitably spill over into Brazil, Colombia, and other neighbouring nations, exacerbating tensions throughout South America.

According to the same report, Lula reaffirmed the need for a peaceful resolution to the Venezuelan crisis. Trump, however, offered no clear indication of his intentions, leaving open the possibility of military action or of continuing negotiations with President Nicolas Maduro's government.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin India Visit: Russian President To Arrive in India on State Visit for 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit; PM Narendra Modi To Host Private Dinner for Him in New Delhi Today.

Officials close to Lula believe that the United States would face significant international resistance, noting that the European Union, Russia, and China are unlikely to back any intervention. Within the Brazilian government, there is a prevailing belief that the US stance is driven mainly by its strategic interest in Venezuela's sizable oil reserves.

Lula also used the call to brief Trump for the first time on Brazil's recent initiatives to combat organised crime. He highlighted Federal Police operations targeting the financial networks of groups such as the Carbono Oculto faction. Trump reportedly showed interest in greater bilateral cooperation to dismantle these criminal organisations.

The 40-minute conversation occurred while Lula was visiting the Abreu e Lima refinery in Pernambuco. Lula welcomed the US decision to lift a 40 per cent surcharge on key Brazilian exports, but pressed Trump to accelerate tariff-reduction talks that still affect a significant portion of Brazil's trade. Although Trump responded politely, he offered no concrete assurances.

Nonetheless, aides in Brasilia viewed his engagement as a sign that he had subtly backed down. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)