Janakpur [Nepal], December 23 (ANI): Invitation has been extended to Mahant of Janaki Temple- the in-laws of Shree Ram in Janakpur of Nepal for the consecration of Ayodya Ram Mandir. Upon the reception of invitation, preparations are being made following the Vedic culture.

In an interview with ANI, Uttaradhikari (the heir) of the Janaki Temple, Ram Roshan Das confirmed that he and Mahant (head) of the Janaki Temple in Janakpurdham, the maternal home of Goddess Sita, received an invitation.

"We already have received the invitation. Mithila and Ayodhya have unique relations and we have started the preparations to go there. We also will take 'Bhaar' to Ayodhya but on January 22 (2024) it's the day of consecration of Ram Lalla Mandir. We will be there in Ayodhya from 22 to 24 January, 2024 with gaiety and festivity," Uttaradhikari Ram Roshan Das told ANI.

The invitation reached to the house of in-laws of Lord Ram late on Friday evening for the consecration of the Ram Mandir being built in Ayodhya. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust sent out an invitation to the Mahanta and Uttaradhikari of the Janaki Temple- home of Goddess Sita in Dhanushadham of Nepal.

The invitation letter reads, "You are aware that after a long struggle, the construction of temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi is in progress, and on Paush Shukla Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, January, 22 2024, the new idol of Ram Lalla will be consecrated in the sanctum sanctorum. On the historic day, it is our strong desire that you be present in Ayodhya."

"The temple has been constructed, only the work of consecration remains; there is no limit of happiness and joy for us of Mithila and Nepal as a whole. My son-in-law didn't have a home before but now he's going to have one. Now our daughter and son-in-law have a home of their own and they remain happy then the bride side would be satisfied and happy. We all are extremely happy which cannot be expressed in words and it applies to all the Mithilaites," Mahant Ram Tapeshwar Das of Janaki Temple in Dhanusha told ANI referring to Lord Ram his son-in-law.

The ceremony scheduled for 22 January will witness the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple. It is expected to be attended by hundreds of officials including the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The trust has also invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony.

"From Janakpurdham, the invitation has been extended for two of us, Gurudev- Ram Tapeshwor Das Ji Maharaj and I- the heir of the Janaki Temple Ram Roshan Das. So from Janakpurdham and the maternal house- we both are going," Uttaradhikari Ram Roshan Das told ANI.

A group of helpers including the cook will accompany Mahant and Uttaradhikari during their travel to Ayodhya but only two of them will participate in the ceremony being held at the temple.

Ahead of the consecration ceremony, the Uttaradhikari of Janaki Temple on the first week of January will take offerings locally called as "Bhaar" to Ayodhya, as a part of the ritual.

"The 'Bhaar' which we take along with us as a present and offering from the bride-house of Janaki Mata, it will be dispatched on 4th of January, 2024 and offer it on 6th January, 2024 before the consecration ceremony. It will include all kind of delicacies, which is sent to the daughters' house, jewelries, clothes because after a long wait and fight the temple of Ram Lalla has been built there as per the Vedic rituals. Not only the Hindus of India or Ayodhya, all across the world are solicitous for it," Uttaradhikari Ram Roshan Das told ANI.

On the 22nd of January, 2024 one of the three idols being made from two stones brought in from Karnataka and One from Rajasthan will be placed in the sanctorum of the grand temple. The best idol from three stones will be selected in the first week of January for the consecration ceremony.

The trust has decided to enthrone the idol of Lord Ram at the sanctum sanctorum between noon and 12.45 p.m. on January 22. Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a Vedic priest, scheduled to perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony on the day. Bolstering relation between Janakpur and Ayodhya with the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the relation between Ayodhya and Janakpur will further strengthen opined the heir of Janaki Temple, Ram Roshan Das.

"To connect the two cities the Government of India has floated and working on the plan of Ramayana Circuit. Works has been done to connect the two cities, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then Nepali PM KP Sharma Oli had flagged off shuttle service connecting the two cities, railway has commenced and the work to join Janakpur with four lane road has kicked off with Indian Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurating it. The main focus is on the commuting as it would facilitate the travel for tourists," Uttaradhikari of Janaki Temple, Ram Roshan Das told ANI.

The Ramayana Circuit includes the major pilgrim sites in India and Nepal that are related to the era of Ramayana, such as Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, where a temple is being built for Lord Ram as well as Janakpur in Nepal, which is believed to be the birth place of Sita, the consort of Lord Ram.

The Ramayana Circuit is one of the 15 thematic circuits identified for development under the Swadesh Darshan scheme by the ministry of tourism, Government of India and Nepal government has also come forward to take part in it.

"It is obvious that Janaki temple also will get a boost as those who goes in search of Ram Jee will feel incomplete without Janaki and those visiting Janaki will feel incomplete without Ram Jee. So, it's obvious that tourists will flow on both the sides," claimed Ram Roshan Das. (ANI)

