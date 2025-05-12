Balochistan [Pakistan], May 12 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) re-shared a previously delivered powerful and emotional speech by Mahrang Baloch, originally issued after the 'March Against Baloch Genocide' returned from Islamabad to Quetta.

In her address to a large crowd, she had strongly criticised the ongoing violence and enforced disappearances in Balochistan, declaring that the resistance movement would not be silenced.

"For every Baloch you murder, many more will rise," these were the words spoken by Mahrang Baloch during the past address.

As per BYC, Pakistani security forces have been involved in decades-long repression involving enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and systematic targeting of civilians in the region.

In a recent post on X, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee highlighted the return of the march as a significant moment in what they describe as the Baloch people's ongoing resistance against militarisation and human rights violations.

The BYC drew attention to the testimonies of affected families and activists, noting that they "[Pakistani forces] come to kill us every day" was not just rhetoric, but a reflection of lived reality for many in the province.

The March Against Baloch Genocide was a significant protest movement launched in December 2023 by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee. Led by Mahrang Baloch and a collective of Baloch women and families, the march had begun in Turbat following the alleged extrajudicial killing of a young man, Balaach, and continued towards Islamabad.

According to the BYC, the march was a peaceful demonstration against what they describe as a pattern of enforced disappearances, custodial deaths, and state impunity in Balochistan. The campaign drew widespread attention within Pakistan and abroad, as protestors highlighted the absence of justice and called for international scrutiny into the situation.

The march symbolised what the BYC called a "civil and democratic resistance" to a decades-long crisis in the province.

The BYC continues to demand accountability and justice, calling for independent investigations into the alleged abuses.

As reported by Baloch Yakjehti Committee, the group has reiterated that the return of the march does not signal an end, but a continuation of efforts to seek justice and recognition for the people of Balochistan. (ANI)

