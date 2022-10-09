Islamabad [Pakistan], October 9 (ANI): A major fire broke out at the third floor of the Centaurus Mall in Pakistan's capital Islamabad on Sunday, as per local media.

According to The Express Tribune, the flames rapidly spread across other floors of the building, as well as the upper sections where residential apartments are located.

Also Read | Video: Iran-state TV Hacked by Anti-Government Protesters During Live Broadcast Amid Unrest Over Mahsa Amini’s Death.

No casualties have been reported so far, The Express Tribune reported, citing initial reports.

More details waited. (ANI)

Also Read | Crimea Bridge Fire: Russian President Vladimir Putin Signs Decree to Strengthen Security, Guard Main Gas Pipeline to Peninsula.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)