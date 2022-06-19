Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 2,127 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 4,538,922, according to the health ministry.

There are no new imported cases, with all 2,127 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

One more death has been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,732.

The ministry reported 1,390 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,476,828.

There are 26,362 active cases, with 23 being held in intensive care and 16 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 14,785 vaccine doses administered on Saturday alone and 85.8 per cent of the population have received at least one dose. 83.3 per cent are fully vaccinated and 49.4 per cent have received boosters. (ANI/Xinhua)

