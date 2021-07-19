Kaula Lumpur [Malaysia] July 19 (ANI): Malaysian police on Friday arrested eighteen Chinese nationals who are suspected to be involved in an online cheating syndicate.

The suspects were believed to have been active for the past two months, targeting people in their scams which raked up profits of up to RM 3,00,000 in a month, the Sundaily reported citing Director of Bukti Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department Datuk Azri Ahmad.

"The suspects were picked up from several premises during joint raids conducted by Bukit Aman and Kuala Lumpur police, as a result of it, police seized various equipment used for conducting their activities, including handphones, computers, electronic equipment and RM 1,26,000 in cash," Ahmad said in his statement.

Both the agencies would undertake an investigation if police personnel is also found to be involved in the matter.

"Investigations from the criminal aspect and Immigration Act will be undertaken by Kuala Lumpur police," Datuk Azri Ahmad further said. (ANI)

