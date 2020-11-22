Bellevue (US), Nov 22 (AP) Authorities arrested a 23-year-old man in an attack at a Nebraska fast food restaurant in which two people were shot and killed, two were wounded and officers responding to a report of a possible bomb inside a moving truck in the parking lot arrived to find the vehicle on fire.

Roberto Carlos Silva, of Omaha, was booked into Sarpy County jail early Sunday on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree arson in Saturday night's attack at a Sonic Drive-in restaurant in Bellevue, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Silva was being held without bond Sunday before making his initial court appearance.

In a news release early Sunday, Lt. Andy Jashinske said Bellevue police received a call at 9:23 pm Saturday about a possible bomb in a U-Haul truck parked outside of the restaurant in the Omaha suburb.

A minute later, the call was updated to a possible shooting, he said.

Officers who arrived found the moving truck burning and four people who had been shot.

Two were sent to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for treatment and the other two were declared dead at the scene, Jashinske said.

The victims' names were withheld so that their families could be told first.

Video tweeted by Omaha TV station KETV showed crews battling the truck fire late Saturday.

The Omaha Police Department's bomb squad was at the scene early Sunday to check on a “device,” as a precaution to make sure the area was safe, Jashinske said.

The attack came days after Silva was arrested outside of the restaurant after allegedly using someone else's Sonic app account to buy a total of USD 57 worth of hamburgers and corn dogs in four separate purchases at that location, the World-Herald reported.

Silva was released from jail on Thursday after posting 10 per cent of his USD 1,500 bail. (AP)

