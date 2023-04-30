New Jersey [US], April 30 (ANI): as there is an "emotional connect" between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said as the PM's monthly radio program completed its 100th episode on Sunday.

Addressing the Indian diaspora that gathered in New Jersey to listen to the live broadcast of the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, the EAM said, "It is an important day and for many of us an emotional day."

Also Read | Crocodile Attack in Australia: Reptile Drags Fisherman ‘To His Death’ From Riverbank at Kennedy River in Queensland.

Addressing the gathering, Jaishankar said that he often faces the question of why PM Modi, who is the most tech-savvy Prime Minister, uses a medium which is almost 100 years old.

He added, "You have to understand that PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat has an enormous impact not because the medium is 100 years old, somewhere there is an emotional connect between PM Modi and the people of India."

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat 100th Episode Today: EAM S Jaishankar Joins Indian Diaspora in US To Listen to PM Narendra Modi's Monthly Radio Programme (Watch Video).

Jaishankar also tweeted, "Joining diaspora and friends of India in New Jersey, USA for #MannKiBaat100."

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1652565508640874496?s=20

Meanwhile, author Amish also listened to the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat at India House in London. He said, "I think you could've seen the enthusiasm of the audience for Mann Ki Baat by noticing that at 6:30 in the morning, the hall was packed."

He also said, "In fact not just here, we had our consulates in Birmingham and Edinburgh as well to run this programme live. The participation was here, the enthusiasm was there and I think that it truly shows the connection that honourable PM has with people not just in India but Indian diaspora across the world."

PM Modi's radio monthly programme completed its 100th episode today which was aired live at 11 am.

The programme, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is being broadcast by more than 500 broadcast centres of All India Radio. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)