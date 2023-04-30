Mumbai, April 30: In a shocking incident that took place in Australia, a fisherman is reportedly said to be dead after he was dragged away by a crocodile. The horrific incident took place in Australia's Queensland. After the incident came to light, a search and rescue operation was launched to search for the man. Reportedly, the incident took place on Friday evening along the Kennedy River in Queensland.

People who were camping nearby said that they heard loud screams coming from the river body after the man was allegedly dragged b the reptile, reports Mirror.Co.UK. Reports suggest that the man, who is a fisherman was at the riverbank when the crocodile attacked and dragged him. Fisherman Survives Crocodile Attack, Frees Himself From Giant Alligator's Jaws by Sticking Fingers in Its Eyes.

Local officials said that the search efforts proved unsuccessful. However, a rescue helicopter was dispatched from the city of Cairns while people looked for the man along the riverbank on the ground. The local officials and emergency services are likely to continue their rescue efforts on Sunday with Australia State Emergency Service members expected to arrive in order to assist in the search.

The news of the fisherman being dragged by the reptile comes a few days after a man who was sleeping on a beach in the same state was allegedly attacked by a crocodile. The man, who was bitten on the for by the reptile travelled to Mossman hospital where he received treatment for his injuries. Crocodile Attack: Man Collecting Crocodile’s Eggs Suffers Serious Leg Injuries After Being Attacked by Giant Reptile in Australia's Daly River.

Following the crocodile attack, the man notified the Department of Environment and Science (DES) about the incident. Post this, officials said that Wildlife officers will visit the Newell Beach region to confirm the presence of a crocodile in the area. Meanwhile, a website run by Queensland Government issued a warning that read, "Crocodiles are a common occurrence in northern Queensland". The warning also said that "no waterway in northern Queensland can ever be considered crocodile-free".

