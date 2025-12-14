Sydney [Australia], December 14 (ANI): At least nine people were killed in a shooting attack at Sydney's Bondi Beach, New South Wales Police told CNN. One gunman was also killed in the incident.

Reacting to the attack, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the scenes at the popular beach as "shocking and distressing." He said, "Police and emergency responders are on the ground working to save lives."

Authorities confirmed that the police operation remains ongoing, with security forces deployed across the area. New South Wales Police advised "anyone at the scene" to take shelter in a post on social media, urging the public to avoid the beach and surrounding areas.

Multiple people were reported injured in the shooting, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. A local witness told the newspaper, "I saw at least 10 people on the ground and blood everywhere."

Separately, Alex Ryvchin, co-chief executive of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, told Sky News that the shooting occurred during an event at the beach celebrating the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, which began at sundown.

Videos circulating on X appeared to show people scattering across Bondi Beach as multiple gunshots and police sirens could be heard. The footage could not be verified immediately.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Albanese said, "We are aware of an active security situation in Bondi. We urge people in the vicinity to follow information from NSW Police."

Australian police said two people were in custody following reports of gunshots at the beach. In a post on X, New South Wales Police stated, "The police operation is ongoing and we continue to urge people to avoid the area."

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that there were multiple shots fired at the famed beach, though details about casualties were initially unclear as authorities continued to assess the situation. (ANI)

