Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam on Friday arrived in Ayodhya and was received by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The city is decked with posters welcoming the Mauritian PM.

Ramgoolam received a traditional and warm welcome in Ayodhya.

Earlier in the day, Ramgoolam visited the historic Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in the city.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trustee Anil Mishra added that around 30 people, including the Mauritian PM, will visit the sacred site.

"After offering prayers to Ram Lalla, he will also have the darshan of Ram Darbar. He will be given details on Ram Janmabhoomi. He will then proceed to Kuber Tila. There is a Shiv Temple there, and after the darshan-pujan, he will have a light meal and then leave from here," Mishra said.

Ayodhya's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover said that comprehensive security and administrative preparations have been made to ensure the success of the high-profile visit.

"Extensive preparations have been made in Ayodhya district. Both the district administration and police officers have conducted thorough site inspections and completed all necessary arrangements. External officials and security forces required for the visit have been secured," he said. "The entire itinerary, from the VIP's arrival at the airport to their departure, has been meticulously planned minute-by-minute."

On Thursday, PM Modi, along with PM Ramgoolam, reviewed all aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two nations and discussed regional as well as global issues. During their meeting, both leaders affirmed their intention to deepen cooperation in infrastructure, healthcare, digital technology, energy, maritime security, and other areas.

The Mauritius PM is on his first overseas bilateral visit to India in his current term, from September 9 to September 16. (ANI)

