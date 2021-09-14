Geneva [Switzerland] September 14 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West) Reenat Sandhu called on Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva to discuss cooperation chains between India and the WHO in the health sector.

Both parties discussed topics associated with pandemic response, vaccines and traditional medicine, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed in a tweet.

"Secretary (West) Reenat Sandhu had a productive meeting with DG WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva covering cooperation in health & pandemic response, vaccines & traditional medicine," the tweet said.

These developments came a day after the WHO congratulated India for accelerating COVID-19 vaccination after India surpassed the cumulative figure of 74.38 Crore on Monday.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also congratulated the country for crossing the 75 crore mark in the 75th year of Independence, terming the vaccination drive as "the world's largest vaccination campaign" which is "continuously creating new dimensions".

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, with the administration of 53,38,945 vaccine doses as on Monday, the country's COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the cumulative figure of 74.38Cr (74,38,37,643) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 75,64,949 sessions. (ANI)

