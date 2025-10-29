Minsk [Belarus], October 29 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West), Sibi George, on Tuesday held talks with Deputy Foreign Minister of Tajikistan, Sharifzoda Farukh Homiddin.

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said that both sides reviewed bilateral relations.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "Secretary (West) Sibi George met Deputy FM Sharifzoda Farukh Homiddin of Tajikistan. Both sides reviewed India-Tajikistan bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation."

An Indian delegation led by George visited Minsk on October 27-28, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

During the visit, the eighth round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and Belarus, led by the Secretary (West) and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Evgeny Shestakov, were held.

Both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including political, economic, cultural, tourism, education, and consular matters. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the statement said.

It was agreed to hold the next round of consultations at a mutually convenient time.

Secretary (West) also paid a courtesy call on Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus. During the visit, Secretary (West) addressed the III Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, expressing India's views on pressing regional and global issues.

As per the MEA, the 7th round of FOCs was held in August 2022 in New Delhi. The two countries have signed a number of Agreements/MoUs on various subjects, including trade and economic cooperation, culture, education, media and sports, tourism, science & technology, agriculture, textiles, Avoidance of Double Taxation, Promotion and Protection of Investments, and defence and technical cooperation. (ANI)

