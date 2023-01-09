New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Secretary (West) Ministry of External Affairs, Sanjay Verma inaugurated the third Disarmament and International Security Fellowship Programme at the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service in New Delhi on Monday.

The fellowship programme is being organized by the Ministry of External Affairs from January 9-27 in which young diplomats from 30 countries are participating, the MEA said in an official statement.

The fellowship programme aims at equipping participants with knowledge and perspectives on issues related to contemporary disarmament, non-proliferation, arms control and international security affairs, and familiarizing them with India and aspects of India's foreign policy.

On a variety of topics, including the global security environment, weapons of mass destruction, specific conventional weapons, space security, cyberspace security, export restrictions, and emerging technologies, it includes discussions, presentations, and simulation exercises by eminent experts.

The programme also includes visits to facilities of the Department of Atomic Energy of India and the Indian Space Research Organization to provide the fellows with first-hand exposure to India's civil nuclear and civil space programmes, according to an official release of the Ministry of External Affairs.

The fellowship programme is in line with the emphasis on 'Disarmament Education' in the UN Secretary General's Agenda for Disarmament, "Securing our Common Future," and it satisfies the requirements of the UN General Assembly resolution "United Nations study on disarmament and non-proliferation education," the release added.

The 1st and 2nd editions of the programme were held in January 2019 and 2020 respectively. (ANI)

