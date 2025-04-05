Kathmandu [Nepal], April 5 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said the meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand's Bangkok was "fruitful and progressive."

Addressing a press conference after landing back in Kathmandu on Saturday afternoon,the Nepali Prime Minister said that a commitment has been established between thetwo counterparts to take the relationship to newer heights.

"We (both the Prime Ministers) have made the commitment that the Nepal-India relation will be taken to new heights, further deepening it, covering wider aspects and solve the problems that arise over the time. It is common that neighbours will encounter problems and it is resolved through dialogue, we both are convinced about it. The meeting went very well and I am very happy and consider it as fruitful for both the countries. While talking about him (Indian Prime Minister), I also understand that he is happy with the meeting, which I decode from the talks with him," Oli said in the press briefing at the VVIP lounge of Tribhuvan International Airport.

The meeting in Bangkok marked the second meeting between the two leaders since PM Oli took charge last year.

KP Sharma Oli also rejected reports about strained ties with the Southern neighbours, labelling it as rumors. He further clarified that it is just a matter of time before he will be visiting India. PM Oli's comments came following a question about whether he would visit India before the upcoming Sagarmatha Sambaad.

"Talks about mutual issues, the investment sector, trade as well as Pancheshwor Project, in Dodhara Chadani- the feasibility about using the water of Mahakali for irrigation and other topics were discussed. Topics of mutual bilateral topics were discussed which included a wide range of topics," Oli said.

Oli focused on the meeting with PM Modi, where they discussed subjects of mutual interest and importance. He said that Nepal and India have a mutual understanding to address minor disputes through dialogue and communication."Meeting was cordial, it was good and mellifluous. This time for the Sagarmatha Sambad Summit (Narendra) Modi Ji will not be attending because his visit to Europe has already been planned and confirmed. As all the plans has been made, he cannot push back his visit because of which he will not be attending in person but there will be presence of Indian delegation," the Nepal PM announced.

Oli also mentioned that the sideline meeting with PM Modi was more extensive and cordialthan their interaction last September. Previously, the two leaders had met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly last year. (ANI)

