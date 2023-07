Washington, Jul 19 (AP) The deadline for Microsoft's USD 69 billion acquisition of video game company Activision Blizzard has been extended to as the companies seek to close a deal that has been challenged by regulators in the US, as well as by UK's Competition and Markets Authority.

Microsoft believes that pushing back the deadline to Oct. 18 will provide enough time to work through the remaining regulatory issues, said Brad Smith, the company's president.

Also Read | BRICS Summit 2023: Russian President Vladimir Putin Not To Attend Summit To Be Held in South Africa, Announce South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“We are confident about our prospects for getting this deal across the finish line,” Smith said.

The extension comes with a bigger termination fee, should the deal be called off, and a number of other new agreements.

Also Read | Japan Boat Fire: 10 Rescued After Boat Catches Fire in Tokyo Bay.

Tuesday marked an important deadline for the deal announced 18 months earlier. Both Microsoft and Activision had agreed that either party could walk away from the planned merger if it hadn't closed by then, triggering Microsoft to potentially have to pay a USD 3 billion breakup fee unless both sides decided to renegotiate.

That termination fee has been increased to USD 3.5 billion with the extension.

“Given global regulatory approvals and the companies' confidence that CMA now recognizes there are remedies available to meet their concerns in the UK, the Activision Blizzard and Microsoft boards of directors have authorised the companies not to terminate the deal until after October 18,” an Activision Blizzard spokesperson said Wednesday. "We're confident in our next steps and that our deal will quickly close.”

Microsoft spent the past week working to resolve longstanding legal challenges from antitrust enforcers in the U.S. and U.K. who argued the merger would harm competition.

The deal was effectively clear to go in the U.S. this week, especially after the Supreme Court decided against hearing a last-ditch effort to block the takeover from gamers who have described themselves as fans of popular Activision titles Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Overwatch and Diablo.

Justice Elena Kagan rejected the emergency appeal without comment on Tuesday. Kagan handles emergency matters from California and other western states.

But the U.K. remained an obstacle, though one that's likely to be surmounted.

The Competition and Markets Authority initially rejected the deal, but later pushed back its final decision so it can consider Microsoft's argument that new developments mean its acquisition can go through.

A judge on Monday conditionally approved a joint request from Microsoft and the British regulator to delay upcoming proceedings, enabling both sides to further negotiate.

Daniel Beard, an attorney representing Microsoft in the U.K. case, told the judge Monday he was grateful the process is moving quickly because “the U.K. is the only impediment to closing and speed is of the essence.”

Among the additional information sought by the judge was Microsoft's Sunday announcement of a deal addressing concerns from top rival Sony, maker of the PlayStation console that's a competitor to Microsoft's Xbox. Microsoft said it signed a deal with Sony to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for at least 10 years. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)