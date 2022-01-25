New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Corporation Satya Nadella and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai to be conferred with Padma Bhushan, according to a press release by the centre.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced the Padma Awards 2022 on the eve of 73rd Republic Day. The Ministry stated that Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai will be conferred with Padma Bhushan.

Satya Nadella is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft. He was named CEO in February 2014. Earlier, he had held leadership roles in both enterprise and consumer businesses across the company.

Nadella hails from Hyderabad, India and currently lives in Bellevue, Washington. He earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Mangalore University, a master's degree in computer science from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Chicago.

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year. This year the President has approved the conferment of 128 Padma Awards including 2 duo cases. (ANI)

