Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 22 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has chaired the meeting of the Ministerial Development Council, held in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting reviewed the progress in implementing government programmes and initiatives and discussed proposals to enhance efficiency in multiple sectors.

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The meeting agenda featured discussions on studies and strategies related to industry, the economy, and foreign trade, as well as several new policies in the public services sector, governance of government digital projects, regulating postal services in the UAE, and the adoption of advanced practices in environmental sustainability.

The Council reviewed draft regulatory decisions on healthcare and health professions, personal status, and services provided by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security.

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In governmental work affairs, the Council reviewed the progress and outcome of implementing government strategies and initiatives. It also went through various reports on the work of federal councils and committees for the year 2025, including reports on the Emirates Infrastructure and Housing Council, the Industry Development Council, and the National Food Safety Committee.

The meeting also discussed the recommendations of the Federal National Council on the government's policy on artificial intelligence, and the government's policy on achieving national security for the pharmaceutical and medical supplies industries. (ANI/WAM)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)