US Vice President JD Vance has delayed his planned visit to Islamabad as uncertainty grows over whether Iran will participate in a new round of peace talks with the United States. The trip, scheduled ahead of high-level negotiations, has been paused amid ongoing diplomatic deadlock, according to US officials cited by media reports including The New York Times.

The delay comes at a critical moment, with a temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran nearing its expiry. Officials say the visit has not been cancelled but remains on hold pending clarity from Tehran. US-Iran Ceasefire Set To Expire on April 22 As Donald Trump Warns Strikes May Resume if No Deal Is Reached.

JD Vance’s Islamabad Trip on Hold

Sources familiar with the discussions said internal divisions within Iran’s leadership are delaying a decision on whether to attend the proposed talks in Islamabad. A key point of contention is the continuation of a U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, which some factions reportedly view as incompatible with ongoing negotiations.

Iran’s foreign ministry has stated that no final decision has been made regarding participation. Donald Trump Tried To Access Nuclear Codes During Emergency Meeting but Was Stopped by US Army General Dan Caine: Report.

US Officials Stay Back for Policy Consultations

As of Tuesday, Vice President Vance and senior envoys remained in Washington for additional policy meetings. A US government aircraft initially scheduled to facilitate the diplomatic trip did not depart as planned, reflecting the uncertainty surrounding the talks.

The White House has not issued a detailed public statement but indicated that internal consultations are ongoing.

Pressure Builds Ahead of Ceasefire Deadline

US President Donald Trump signalled that he is reluctant to extend the ceasefire, warning of possible military action if negotiations fail. The timeline for the ceasefire’s expiration remains slightly unclear, with differing statements from US and Pakistani officials. The uncertainty has added urgency to diplomatic efforts.

Pakistan has been actively facilitating the proposed talks. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar urged both sides to continue diplomatic engagement, while Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said a response from Iran is still awaited. Officials from Pakistan, along with mediators from Egypt and Turkey, have reportedly been working to bring Iran to the negotiating table.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (New York Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 11:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).