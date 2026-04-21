Song Min-ho, better known as Mino of the K-pop group WINNER, appeared at the Seoul Central District Court on April 21 for the first trial regarding charges of violating the Military Service Act. The prosecution has requested a 10-year prison sentence following allegations that the rapper was absent from his mandatory service duties for nearly a quarter of his enlistment period. WINNER’s Mino Indicted for Shocking 102-Day Military Service Violations, Hearing Set for April 21.

During the proceedings, prosecutors revealed that Song was absent from his assigned position for 102 out of 430 days of service without official authorisation. The significant gap in service has sparked widespread public criticism and led to a stern recommendation from the state.

Winner Minos Legal Defence and Case Details

Legal representatives for the artiste acknowledged the unauthorised absences but requested leniency, citing Song’s long-standing mental health struggles. The defence noted that the rapper has been dealing with bipolar disorder and panic disorder, which contributed to his inability to fulfil his duties consistently.

While the defence argued that these conditions impacted his mental state, they clarified that the health issues were not intended as a formal excuse to bypass legal obligations. Song began his service as a social service agent in March 2023, a placement typically granted to those with pre-existing health conditions that prevent active-duty service.

Mino's Remarks to the Press

Following the trial, Song was met by a scrum of reporters outside the courthouse. When asked if he admitted to the charges, the rapper stated, "I humbly accept and acknowledge whatever punishment is given to me", as mentioned in translations shared by Koreaboo.

Reporters also questioned whether he intended to apologise to the citizens who have completed their military service diligently. Song replied, "I’m sorry for disappointing everyone."

In a notable moment during the exchange, the rapper was asked to clarify his stance on returning to service. When asked if he was sincere about re-enlisting if given the opportunity, Song responded directly, "Yes, that’s right."

WINNER Mino Addresses Military Absence Case

속보⚡️: 송민호 "기회가 있으면 재복무 하겠다" 🔸기자 : "혐의 인정하십니까?" 🔸기자 : "성실하게 군 복무한 국민들께 사과하실 생각 없으실까요?" 🔸기자 : "기회가 있으면 재복무 하신다는 게 어떤 의미이신가요?" 🔸송민호 : "어떤 처벌이든 겸허히 받아들이고 인정하는 바입니다." 🔸기자 :… pic.twitter.com/3jqIwf5hHk — 64비트사령부⚡️ (@64bitcoinkr) April 21, 2026

The case has drawn a sharp response from the South Korean public, where military service is viewed as a fundamental civic duty. On social media and community forums, many expressed disappointment, with some netizens suggesting that a prison sentence followed by a full re-enlistment would be the only way to achieve accountability. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Finally Breaks Silence on Brother Kim Jung Hoon’s Sexual Assault Scandal, Releases Statement via BLISSOO.

As the court deliberates on the prosecution's demand for a 10-year term, the industry is closely watching the outcome. A sentence of this magnitude would mark one of the most severe punishments handed down to a high-profile figure for military-related violations in recent years. The court is expected to deliver its final verdict in the coming weeks.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Koreaboo), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 11:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).