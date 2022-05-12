Washington [US], May 12 (ANI): Asserting that the pandemic is not over yet, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday highlighted COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and requested the world leaders to continue to support all countries to reach 70 per cent vaccinations.

Speaking at the second US-led Global COVID-19 summit, Dr Tedros pointed out poor absorption of vaccines taking place due to vaccine hesitancy, adding, that insufficient funds and access have root causes for the global situation.

Also Read | Ranil Wickremesinghe Sworn In As Sri Lanka's New Prime Minister Amid Economic Crisis.

"It is misguided to think pandemic is over. It is not over anywhere until it is over everywhere," he said.

Tedros underlined that one billion people in low-income countries remain unvaccinated. He also announced that the WHO will present a plan to strengthen global architecture for health emergency preparedness response and resilience at the World Health Assembly this month.

Also Read | North Korea Fired Unspecified Ballistic Missile Toward East Sea, Claims South Korean Military.

He requested the international communities and leaders for policy commitment to boost vaccinations, testing, and treatment in countries as well as called for investments in local production.

Apart from US Vice-President Kamala Harris, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also participated in the second Global COVID Virtual Summit on Thursday.

The summit intends to galvanize new actions to address the continued challenges of the COVID pandemic and build a stronger global health security architecture. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)