ujairah [UAE], November 7 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, stressed the role of international sports tournaments in attracting emerging and young players in all sports from various countries of the world, noting the position of the UAE in the field of organizing and hosting major sporting events as a destination leader.

This came during the presence of Fujairah Crown Prince, part of the competitions of the first day of the masters category, "Blue and Purple Belts," within the bouts of the "15th" edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: No Victory for Israel if Hostages Aren’t Brought Back, Say Family Members of Missing Persons.

He praised the high organizational level of the tournament, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the international participation in all its categories. His Highness stressed the importance of the tournament in advancing the game of jiu-jitsu globally, and enhancing the country's position in the sector. Combat sports between countries of the world.

He crowned the winning champions in a number of competitive rounds of the tournament in which 7,000 male and female players from 127 countries around the world participate.

Also Read | Donald Trump Tax Fraud Trial: Former US President To Testify in Fraud Case, Terms Earlier Rulings As 'Corporate Death Penalty'.

The competitions were attended by Abdel Moneim Al Sayed Mohammed Al Hashemi, President of the Emirati and Asian Federations and First Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation. Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince of Fujairah, and Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of the Federation and Chairman of the Championship Organizing Committee; Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, and Nasser Al Tamimi, Secretary General of the Emirates Wrestling and Judo Federation. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)