Dubai [UAE], January 18 (ANI/WAM): Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), presented a Green Certificate to Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world's largest district cooling service provider; for hosting its major IT workloads on Moro Hub's state-of-the-art Green Data Center.

The Green Certificate was awarded to Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower by Marwan bin Haidar, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Digital DEWA, at Empower headquarters in Dubai.

Moro Hub has acknowledged Empower's strong commitment to green practices, recognising the pivotal role that organisations play in contributing to environmental sustainability. By hosting its IT workloads at Moro's Green Data Center, Empower reduces carbon emissions by approximately 35,371 kilogrammes of CO2 equivalent during the hosting period, contributing to conserving the environment for the generations to come.

Marwan bin Haidar, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Digital DEWA, said, "We are delighted to partner with Empower in their digital journey towards sustainability. By offering Green Certificates, Moro Hub aims to encourage and celebrate responsible environmental practices. The UAE, with its visionary leadership, is at the forefront of sustainable initiatives, and Moro Hub is honoured to play a role in supporting these efforts. Our joint commitment with Empower is a reflection of our shared values and a demonstration of the positive impact that businesses can make when they prioritise environmental responsibility. Together, we are contributing to a greener future and supporting the UAE towards a greener and environmentally friendly future."

Moro Hub's Green Data Center is designed with cutting-edge technology and energy-efficient solutions to minimise its environmental impact. By choosing Moro Hub's green infrastructure, Empower is aligning itself with the global trend towards sustainability in its line of industry.

Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, stated, "We are honoured to receive Green Certificates from Moro Hub, affirming our steadfast commitment to sustainability. We have always been committed to contributing to global efforts aimed at reducing carbon footprints, and as such our decision to move our major IT workloads to Moro's Green Data Center was a natural fit. Through this association with Moro Hub, we are proud to set a precedent for responsible environmental practices within the district cooling services sector. The Green Certificates serve as a symbol of our ongoing efforts to innovation, efficiency, and environmental responsibility, and we are confident that by associating together, we can inspire change and contribute to the realisation of a more sustainable environment."

Empower's commitment to sustainability aligns seamlessly with Moro Hub's vision of creating a sustainable and technologically advanced ecosystem. This partnership exemplifies the power of collaboration in addressing environmental challenges and fostering sustainability in the country.(ANI/WAM)

