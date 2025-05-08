Moscow [Russia], May 8 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth arrived in Moscow on Thursday and was received by Ambassador Vinay Kumar and Major General Oleg Molessev of the Russian Defence Ministry.

During his visit, Seth will participate in the 80th anniversary celebrations of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, attend the ceremonial Victory parade on Friday, hold bilateral talks with Russian Deputy Minister of Defence Alexander Fomin, and engage with the Indian community in Moscow.

Sharing a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Moscow said, "Hon'ble Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri @SethSanjayMP was received by Ambassador @vkumar1969 and Major General Oleg Molessev of the Defence Ministry of the Russian Federation on arrival at Moscow on 8 May 2025. He will attend the Victory Day parade on 9 May, have bilateral meeting with Russian Deputy Minister of Defence Alexander Fomin, and participate in other events of the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day."

The post added, "He will also interact with the members of Indian community in Moscow. This visit will further deepen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia."

Victory Day commemorates the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II and is marked with a grand military parade in the Russian capital.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) officially designated May 8 as Victory Day for World War 2, commemorating the 80th anniversary of America's victory in the Second World War.

Trump said that all of the US World War 2 allies are celebrating Victory Day.

"I am pleased to announce that I have just signed a proclamation officially designating tomorrow, May 8, as a Victory Day for World War 2, commemorating the 80th anniversary of America's victory in the Second World War. All over the globe our World War II allies are celebrating this week," he said. (ANI)

