New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) V Muraleedharan on Tuesday received the High Commissioner of Gambia, Mustapha Jawara at his office in Delhi and discussed cooperation in trade, health, and education.

The MoS informed about the meeting with the Gambian envoy throught Twitter and wrote, " Glad to receive High Commissioner of The Gambia H.E. Mustapha Jawara at my office."

"Discussed possibilities for furthering the cooperation in trade, health, education and capacity building," the MoS added.

Earlier in June this year, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar hosted the leaders of Zimbabwe, The Gambia and Congo in the national capital as India aims to strengthen the economic partnership with Africa and foster collaboration between businesses from both regions.

At that time, Dhankhar also held discussions with Vice President of the Republic of The Gambia BS Jallow about India's ties and partnerships with the country.

The leaders were in India to attend the 18th CII-EXIM Bank India Conclave on India-Africa Growth Partnership in Delhi from June 14-16.

In the meeting with his Gambia counterpart, Dhankhar discussed the strengthening of ties between the two countries.

"H.E. Mr. Muhammad B.S. Jallow, Vice President of Republic of The Gambia met Hon'ble Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar in New Delhi today. Both leaders discussed the further deepening of ties between the two nations, with special emphasis on trade and economic partnership," Dhankhar tweeted at that time.

Earlier at the inaugural session "India-Africa: Synergies for ONE Growth" of CII-EXIM Bank India Conclave, Jaishankar said, "India's development partnership with Africa will have a strong focus on digital, green, healthcare, food security and water, in tune with the pressing priorities of Africa."

In the last sixteen editions, the Conclave has played a pivotal role in encouraging Indian companies to establish and grow their footprints in Africa.

Africa occupies an important place in India's Foreign Policy and during the last nine years, this has been consciously stepped up under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said earlier.

"Our ties are not transactional but represent the solidarity of a shared struggle. Africa, therefore, occupies an important place in India's foreign policy. During the last 9 years, this has been consciously stepped up under the direction of PM Modi," EAM said while addressing the 18th CII-EXIM Bank Conclave on the India-Africa growth partnership in Delhi in June. (ANI)

