The existence of UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects) has been a matter of curiosity for years now. Every now and then, there is news about UFO sightings. But whether or not they are real has always been a question mark. Numerous movies have showcased UFOs as alien spaceships that land on the Earth and cause massive destruction. This is the reason why people are always curious about their existence. UFO Sighting in US: Giant Green Fireball Appears in Louisiana Sky, 'Strange' Visual Captured on Doorbell Cameras Sparks 'Alien' Rumours (Watch Video).

There is also secrecy about UFOs in the governments. It is rumoured that aliens and their spacecraft are hidden in Area 51 in the US. Only a small portion of the 800 strange reports of unidentified flying objects evaluated by American authorities over decades are truly unexplained. Despite being a staple of popular culture, scientists and the media have long dismissed UFOs as a hoax. Since July 1947 (or in some cases even earlier), when it was alleged that a flying saucer of extraterrestrial origin crashed in the small desert town of Roswell, New Mexico, there have been people who believe that the government is in possession of aliens technology and bodies.

World’s First UFO Crash

A researcher claimed that he has all the evidence of the first UFO crash that happened in Italy. Roberto Pinotti stated that he has been researching the UFO crash of the 1930s since 1996. Pinotti claims the documents he anonymously posted suggest that a research team was established to analyse the flying saucer. This UFO is said to have crashed down to Earth in 1933, close to Milan. As American troops allegedly captured the flying saucer and had it shipped back to the US during the Second World War, it appears that this UFO was kept in a hangar close to Milan until the Allies took Italy.

UFO Sighting in the US

Videos from around six US states surfaced on the internet as a giant green fireball was captured by a doorbell camera. These clips show the outer view of houses and an instant green light occurring in the sky. The videos went viral on the internet and sparked conspiracy theories about the UFO and that the object could've been extra-terrestrial in origin.

Watch Video Here:

Congressman Says Humanity Can’t Handle Aliens

Tim Burchett, a Tennesee lawmaker, asserted that "Humanity cannot handle aliens" in an interview with the Event Horizon podcast. He continued to speculate about the potential capacities of extraterrestrial life forms, speculating that their technology might be more advanced than what human beings are currently able to understand and handle. Does that mean that UFOs are real? UFO Secrets! Republican Congressman Says Humanity ‘Can’t Handle’ Aliens After Classified Unidentified Flying Object Footage.

UFO-Inspired Electric Car in China

Various videos of a UFO-inspired electric car surfaced on the internet recently. The videos show a man-made electric flying saucer which clearly looks like a UFO. The videos are from Shenzhen City, China. This indicated the growing interest and curiosity of people towards UFOs.

Watch Video Here:

UFO WATCH 🛸 A man-made electric flying saucer spotted in China’s Shenzhen city pic.twitter.com/eo1zdJZ90i — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 13, 2023

UFO Sighting in NSW, Australia

A video from Australia shows what appears to be a spherical silver disc with a massive circular light on the bottom that is almost as broad as the object itself. The United States isn't the only country demanding information about the mysterious objects observed soaring through the skies.

These were some of the major UFO-related events that happened in July 2023. These events clearly point towards the growing curiosity and existential proofs of UFOs.

