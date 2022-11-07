Sao Paulo [Brazil], November 7 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Monday interacted with the Indian community at Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Sao Paulo and invited them to participate in the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event.

Muraleedharan, who arrived in Brazil today, tweeted, "A lively interaction with the Indian Community at Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Sao Paulo, Brazil. Appreciated Indian Association and the community in promoting India's rich cultural heritage in Brazil. Invited them to participate in #PBD2023."

It is pertinent to mention that Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will be held in January next year in Indore.

He is expected to address the Brazilian Congress at the Solemn Session on 75 years of India's Independence.

After arriving in Brazil, MoS Muraleedharan said, "Happy to arrive at Sao Paulo, Brazil, with whom we share a strategic partnership. Look forward to my engagements including addressing the Brazilian Congress at the Solemn Session on 75 years of India's Independence, interaction with Brazilian leadership and Indian community."

MoS will attend the Solemn Session on 75 years of India's Independence on November 8 which will be held in the Brazilian Parliament (Congresso Nacional). This will be the first-ever visit of MoS Muraleedharan to Brazil, according to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The minister will also address the congregation of Brazilian Parliamentarians, both from the upper and lower house; representatives of the Diplomatic Corps and International Organizations; representatives of the Brazilian Government and Friends of India during his official visit to Brazil.

MoS Muraleedharan will also call upon the Vice President of Brazil and have interactions at the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, followed by which he will also meet the Indian community in Sao Paulo and participate in a reception in Brasilia with members of the Congress and Senate, Diplomats, members of Brazilian Government and the Indian community, the MEA release said.

The meeting between leaders of the two countries will emphasize ways to bolster ties between Brazil and India.

India and Brazil are celebrating 74 years of diplomatic relations in 2022. They have had a strategic partnership since 2006, deepened in 2020 through the Action Plan to Strengthen the Strategic Partnership and are working together in various international forums, like BRICS, IBSA, G4, G20, BASIC, and the United Nations. (ANI)

