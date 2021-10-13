Hartford [Connecticut] October 13 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) V Muraleedharan interacted with the Indian community in Connecticut on Wednesday (local time).

The Minister also celebrated the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with the Indian community.

Also Read | India at UNGA: ‘Sustainable Development Will Only Be Achieved by Collective Efforts’.

"Had an engaging interaction with the dynamic Indian community in #Connecticut Happy to see their zeal to participate in #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav & partner in New India's growth story," the Minister said in a tweet.

India is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 75th year of Independence amid patriotic fervour. A series of events are also being organised under the programme. (ANI)

Also Read | G20 Summit On Afghanistan: PM Narendra Modi Stresses on Preventing Afghan Territory from Becoming Source of Radicalisation, Terrorism.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)