Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], April 27 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday received stranded Indians from Port Sudan at Jeddah under Operation Kaveri, an operation India launched to evacuate its citizens from battle-torn Sudan.

A total of 135 passengers were onboard the Indian Air Force aircraft, IAF C-130J that reached Jeddah from Port Sudan.

"Delighted to receive 7th batch of stranded Indians at Jeddah from Port Sudan, 135 passengers onboard IAF C-130J aircraft," MoS Muraleedharan tweeted.

Informing of the evacuation of the stranded Indian nationals from Port Sudan, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Thursday and said that the Indians have left for Jeddah on a flight.

"7th batch of stranded Indians departs from Port Sudan. 135 passengers onboard IAF C-130J flight leave for Jeddah under #OperationKaveri," Bagchi tweeted.

Continuing with the rapid mobilisation of Naval & Air assets for quick & safe evacuation of Indian nationals from Sudan, INS Teg on Anti Piracy patrol was diverted to Port Sudan, to help with the evacuation process. INS Teg is the fourth Talwar-class frigate constructed for the Indian Navy.

Sudan is experiencing bloodshed as a result of clashes between the army and paramilitary forces. Even though there is a 72-hour ceasefire, there have been allegations of violence.

Fighting has erupted between soldiers loyal to Sudanese army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, paramilitary Rapid Support Soldiers (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

To ensure no Indian national is left behind in Sudan, India has deployed its military planes and warships in the war-torn country. (ANI)

