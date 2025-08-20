Moscow [Russia], August 20 (ANI): The All-Russian State Library for Foreign Literature named after MI Rudomino is set to transform into a hub of global storytelling as it hosts the third annual All-Russian Film Night on 23 August. The cultural showcase will feature a curated selection of documentaries from BRICS and BRICS+ nations, with films provided by the TV BRICS International Media Network, a long-standing partner of the library.

The event opens with the premiere of Partitura--young Music of Russia (Russia, 2025), directed by Ivan Zakharenko. The documentary captures the vibrancy of the 3rd All-Russian Competition for Young Composers and explores how music serves as a universal language that connects people across borders.

Also Read | Meta Layoffs: Report Says Facebook Parent Considering Downsizing Its AI Division As Mark Zuckerberg Splits Superintelligence Labs Into 4 Groups; Some Executives Likely To Leave.

Zakharenko emphasised that such screenings "help viewers better understand the cultural characteristics of each country through the prism of art and music" and expressed hope the platform will grow into a regular creative exchange among BRICS+ filmmakers.

As reported by TV BRICS, the programme spans diverse cultures, from Africa to the Caribbean to South Asia. Discovering Ofala: Umudioka 2023 (Nigeria, 2023, dir. Tochukwu Nwaiwu) immerses audiences in the Igbo Ofala festival, where community leaders honour individuals for their service. Festival del Caribe. Fiesta del Fuego (Cuba, 2024, dir. Enrique Fumero) highlights Santiago de Cuba's annual Caribbean Festival, a vivid tribute to the region's heritage of music, dance and ritual.

Also Read | Peruvian Woman Nabbed in Bali for Smuggling Drugs Hidden in Sex Toys Inside Her Genitals, Faces Possible Death Penalty.

India's contribution comes through Therukoothu (2025), directed by student filmmaker Vijay Bhaskaran, which offers a window into the vibrant folk street theatre of South India -- an art form known for its dramatic performances, colourful costumes and deep cultural resonance.

The screenings will run from 15:00 to 17:30 (GMT+3). Organisers note that the BRICS+ Information and Cultural Media Centre, launched in 2024 by the library in collaboration with TV BRICS, continues to play a pivotal role in strengthening humanitarian ties while promoting cultural diplomacy, science and education on a global scale. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)