Tel Aviv [Israel], June 13 (ANI/TPS): The Mossad carried out a series of covert operations deep inside Iran ahead of Friday's strikes on the Islamic Republic, an Israeli security source told The Press Service of Israel. The source described three separate campaigns designed to weaken Iran's aerial defence and missile capabilities.

"In central Iran, Mossad commando squads deployed precision-guided weapons near surface-to-air missile systems," the source said. "When the Israeli air force began its attack, the systems were activated and struck their targets with great accuracy."

In another operation, the Mossad reportedly planted advanced weapon systems on vehicles near Iranian air defence facilities. "These systems were triggered at the onset of the surprise attack, destroying Iranian defence targets completely," the source added.

A third campaign involved the infiltration of explosive drones into Iran weeks ahead of the strikes. "The drones were launched from within Iranian territory during the attack and hit surface-to-surface missile launchers at the Asfaqabad base near Tehran," the source said, calling the base a "direct threat to Israeli citizens." (ANI/TPS)

