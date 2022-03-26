Tishomingo (Oklahoma), Mar 26 (AP) Mourners gathered in a small Oklahoma town's high school football stadium on Friday evening to pay tribute to six teenage girls killed in a crash with a large truck.

The vigil occurred beneath a clear sky and fading light in the Tishomingo High School stadium.

The school choir sang songs as they remembered their classmates, ages 15-17, who were killed Tuesday when a rock hauler slammed into the small Chevrolet Spark in which they were riding.

Students then took turns delivering their memories of each of the six girls.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. Board officials say the car in which the six teens were riding was designed to hold four people.

Tishomingo is a rural city of about 3,000 residents located about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City.(AP)

