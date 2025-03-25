Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 25 (ANI): Michael Rubin, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and director of policy analysis at the Middle East Forum, has raised concerns about the trajectory of Bangladesh under the interim leadership of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Rubin, in his recent article for 19FortyFive, suggested that Yunus, renowned for his pioneering work in microfinance, is now overseeing actions that suppress journalistic freedom and enable hardline Islamist groups such as Jamaat-e-Islami to exert influence over the nation's socio-political landscape.

Rubin drew parallels between Yunus's current actions and those of other Nobel laureates who, after receiving the prize, have been criticized for policies or actions that contradict the principles of peace and human rights.

He cited Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's involvement in the Tigray conflict and Aung San Suu Kyi's response to the Rohingya crisis as examples.

The article highlighted the persecution of journalists under Yunus's interim government. Freelancers Farzana Rupa and Shakil Ahmed have reportedly been imprisoned on baseless charges, with limited contact with their minor daughter.

Over 1,000 journalists "deemed too secular" have allegedly been dismissed, and prominent journalist Julfikar Ali Manik has become a target due to his focus on Islamist movements, he added.

Rubin also expressed concern over the treatment of Fazle Karim Chowdhury, a respected leader and advocate for human rights and minority protection.

Chowdhury's constituency, Raozan, has been a haven for Bangladesh's Hindu community, and his persecution raises alarms about the safety of minority groups under the current administration.

In light of these developments, Rubin called on the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to consider imposing Global Magnitsky Act sanctions on Muhammad Yunus, emphasizing that the Nobel Peace Prize should not serve as a shield for actions that undermine human rights and press freedom.

These observations are based on Michael Rubin's article in 19FortyFive. For a comprehensive understanding of the situation, readers are encouraged to consult multiple sources and perspectives. (ANI)

