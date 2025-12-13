Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], December 13 (ANI): Residents of several areas in North Waziristan have reported a series of security incidents over the past few days, triggering alarm and fear among local communities, according to the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) office in Holland.

According to a post by PTM Holland on X, in Khushhali village of Mir Ali, unknown persons detonated explosives at a children's school last night. Residents said the incident has spread intense fear, anxiety and distrust in the area.

Also Read | New Epstein Photos Released: Democratic Oversight Committee Releases 19 of Jeffrey Epstein's Estate Photos Showing Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Bill Gates and Other High-Profile People (See Pics).

Sources also said that in the Khosakhel area, gunfire targeted a mosque the previous day, though information on casualties remains unavailable.

In another incident in the Bobali area of Spin Wam, PTM Holland reported that a mosque was struck by a Pakistani army jet. Health sources in the area confirmed that a woman was injured in the attack and described her condition as treatable.

Also Read | Earthquake in Myanmar: Quake of Magnitude 3.9 on Richter Scale Strikes Country, No Casualties Reported.

Meanwhile, residents of Spailga said the army carried out mortar shelling throughout the night, seriously injuring two young men. Details regarding the exact targets, responsible parties and the overall scale of damage have not been independently verified.

PTM Holland added that while militants sometimes carry out attacks, they rarely claim responsibility.

PTM Holland further reported that in the Shadi Kor area of Akakhel, a civilian youth was killed by Pakistani security forces. Eyewitnesses said the victim was sitting outside his house with friends when he was shot and later died before reaching the hospital.

His family said he ran a public call office (PCO) that provided daily communication services to the community. The deceased had married about ten days ago and had just begun making new life plans.

Residents told PTM Holland that incidents against civilians are common in tribal and Pashtun areas, where they believe the value of civilian lives is routinely disregarded.

The reported attacks on schools, mosques and individual civilians have heightened fear and insecurity across North Waziristan. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)