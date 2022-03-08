Iowa [US], March 8 (ANI): Multiple people have been injured in a shooting outside a high school in the US state of Iowa, local media reported on Monday.

"[Des Moines Police and Fire Departments] on scene at East HS. Multiple Shooting victims outside of school," the Des Moines Police Department said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Sergeant Paul Parizek told local media that three victims who appear to be teenagers have been taken to a hospital.

Fire department spokesperson Ahman Douglass told CNN the victims at East High School included two boys and one girl. All three were taken to area hospitals, where there are in critical condition.

The incident resulted in the closure of nearby roadways, the police said. The school was also placed on lockdown and potential suspects have been detained, it added.

The school went under lockdown, but students were later dismissed.

"Des Moines Police and DMPS public safety have given East High School the all clear. Students are dismissing on time," the school district tweeted. (ANI)

