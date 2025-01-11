Naypyidaw [Myanmar], January 11 (ANI): Over 40 people, including women and children were killed in air attacks by Myanmar's military in the western state of Rakhine this week, AL Jazeera reported citing a United Nations' statement.

The military government forces hit Kyauk Ni Maw, a village in Ramree island township, killing more than 40 people and destroying about 500 homes, the UN said in the statement late on Friday, the UN said.

The country has been plagued by violence since the military overthrew the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021. The coup sparked mass protests, which eventually escalated into a widespread armed rebellion, claiming thousands of lives, as per AL Jazeera.

Women and children were among those who were killed in Rakhine, according to the statement, which was attributed to the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Myanmar.

According to the UN statement "Fighting in Rakhine has recently escalated, with civilians paying the highest price of the conflict" adding that "Civilians face extreme risks, acute food insecurity and a near total collapse of critical public services."

Following the attack, the government has denied the accusations of the Myanmar military committing atrocities against civilians, saying it is trying to combat "terrorists."

The military has been struggling to fight opposition to its rule on multiple fronts around the country, and several areas have now fallen under the control of different rebel groups.

According to AL Jazeera, the UN urged on Friday that all parties adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law.

It also called on all parties "to guarantee unimpeded humanitarian access to deliver aid to the most vulnerable".

Last week, the UN said more than 3.5 million people have been displaced by the conflict in Myanmar - an increase of 1.5 million from last year, the AL Jazeera reported. (ANI)

