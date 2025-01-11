Lahore, January 11: Four women and a minor child were among the six members of a family killed in an explosion of fireworks stored inside their house in a village in Punjab province of Pakistan on Saturday, police said. The incident took place in Phalia, Mandi Bahauddin, some 250 kms from Lahore, after the fireworks material stored in the house caught fire and exploded. Gas Explosion in Coal Mine in Pakistan Leaves 12 Miners Trapped.

Seven members of the ill-fated family that used to make fireworks for a living were injured, police said. Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the injured to a local hospital where the condition of three of seven is said to be critical. Pakistan Suicide Blast: 5 Killed, 40 Others Injured in Explosion Targeting Passenger Van and Police Security Vehicle in Balochistan Province (Watch Videos).

“In the early hours of Saturday, the fireworks stored in the house exploded, causing the collapse of the house roof. Six members of the family, including four women and a minor child were killed. Their bodies have been taken out from debris. Seven others, mostly men, suffered serious injuries and have been shifted to the hospital,” police added.