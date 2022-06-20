Yangon [Myanmar], June 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar has reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 613,494, according to the Health Ministry.

The health authorities tested 5,141 people for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate was 0.08 per cent.

It added that the death toll from COVID-19 remained unchanged at 19,434 as no new deaths were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

The total number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 reached 592,498, including six new recoveries. (ANI/Xinhua)

